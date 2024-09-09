Nashville is considering changes to parking rates, allowing 10 hours of parking at meters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is considering allowing drivers to park on the street longer.

If Smart Parking Phase 2 is approved by the Metro Traffic and Parking Commission — at every meter within the city's parking pay station zones — both time limits and rates would change.

At the commission's monthly meeting, NDOT introduced the idea of progressive pricing. The department is proposing asking drivers who want to park longer to pay more to create more turnover and less circling for parking.

The presentation was short but included a lot of information.

Right now, unless you want a parking ticket, after two hours (or in some places three) drivers parked on the street in Nashville must move. Under the new proposal, drivers could pay to park for as many as 10 hours in a row in the same zone.

With that would come new parking rates. Like they are now, the rates would differ depending on the neighborhood.

The Central Parking District, which encompasses downtown and SoBro, would become $2 per hour instead of $2.25 per hour. After two hours, the rate would increase to $5.00 per hour and after hour four, you would pay $6 per hour. So, for 10 hours, it would cost $50 to park on the street.

Spots in the Non-Central Parking District would become $2 per hour instead of $1.75 per hour. After two hours, the rate would increase to $3 per hour, and after hour four, you would pay $4 per hour. So, for 10 hours, it would cost $34.00 to park on the street.

The department is also proposing economy zones where parking would cost less. Those are areas of downtown, SoBro, Edgehill, and Midtown with underutilized parking spots.

NDOT told commissioners that asking drivers who want to spend more time downtown to spend more money will lead to turnover and possibly push them to buy a parking permit or park in one of the two Metro garages.

A vote on the proposal could happen at their next meeting on Oct. 4.

