Nashville is one step closer to hosting RNC in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is moving one step closer to hosting a national political convention in 2024.

The Republican National Committee announced Pittsburgh is out of the running to host the Republican National Convention, leaving just three cities in the running, including Nashville.

State Republicans in Tennessee recently made a big push to host the 2024 Republican National Convention here in Nashville while RNC members were in Salt Lake City, trying to scope out locations there.

The Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden says both current Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam flew out to pitch the Volunteer state.

"It impressed them a lot that both Gov. Lee and Haslam said 'This is what it means to us, we're both flying out here together, this is what a team effort looks like,'" Golden said.

Nashville is up against Salt Lake City and Milwaukee as the two other cities vying to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The RNC will be in Nashville in a couple weeks for a site visit here.

"One of our main arguments has been, let's make sure everyone's had a good time and goes home with a smile on their face, and you can get that accomplished in spades in Nashville, Tennessee," Golden said.

And one thing Nashville now has going for it, Golden says, is more hotel rooms — and higher-end ones at that - ready to host an international audience.