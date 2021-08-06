Nashville Jazz Workshop celebrates new North Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Jazz Workshop has been around for a while, but after they were forced to move from their previous location in Germantown, they said they wanted North Nashville as their new home, given the historical significance of Jazz musicians and performances in the neighborhood.

But beyond just a performance venue, the Nashville Jazz Workshop has always been about jazz education.

When COVID hit, they were able to keep several musicians employed as teachers as they began moving their workshops online, streaming around the world.

And as the workshop celebrates its grand opening on Buchanan Street, they say they want their students and audience members to remember, Nashville isn't all about country music.

"They seek us out and say, 'I'm glad you're here, I didn't know what we would find for jazz in Nashville but this is great you're here,'" said Roger Spencer, one of the founders of the Nashville Jazz Workshop.

