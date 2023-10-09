Nashville Jewish community to hold rally to stand with Israel after weekend attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,100 people are dead in Israel and thousands are injured on both sides as war rages between Israel and Hamas following a surprise attack over the weekend.

It's an attack that has put the world on notice. Tennessee lawmakers say something must be done.

Republican Tennessee lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking the Biden administration to support Israel in all ways including providing weapons and punishing terrorists and those who aid them.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Bill Hagerty, Congressman Andy Ogles and others signed off on the letter.

Governor Bill Lee made a statement saying, “Tennessee will always stand by our friends and allies in Israel, and we support Israel's right to defend itself against terrorists. Maria and I ask Tennesseans to join us in prayer for the victims of the attacks.”

We learned that 12 members of the First Baptist Church of Knoxville and 48 members of the Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport are all on mission trips to Israel right now. They are all safe.

The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, Rabbi Dan Horwitz says these are real people on the ground whose lives are being turned upside down.

“We mourn the terrible and mounting loss of lives. The scenes of the indiscriminate attacks are both heartbreaking and reprehensible.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville says the Hamas rockets and attackers made no distinction between a Jew and non-Jew, a protester or government supporter and neither should they. They're inviting the Nashville community to their public rally Monday, October 9th at 7 p.m. for people to show their support for what they say is a community that's emotionally picking up the pieces.

“At this moment of unabashed assault on innocent life, we stand as one with a unified Israel,” said Rabbi Horwitz.

The rally will be at the Gordon Jewish Community Center. They're encouraging people to arrive early since extra security will be on the campus. With no end in sight to this war, many are leaning on their faith to pull them through this.

Community-wide rally for Israel tonight in Nashville

“We pray for a swift resolution to this conflict, the speedy return of the hostages, and full recovery for the wounded.”

Rabbi Horwitz says the federation will do all they can to send donations overseas.