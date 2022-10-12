Nashville Jewish Film Festival returns with films from all over the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Jewish Film Festival returns for the first time in three years. The festival has everything from historical documentaries and dramas to comedies about modern Jewish life.

Fifteen films will be showing over the next three weeks at the Belcourt Theater, the AMC in Bellevue and the Gordon Jewish Community Center. Some film viewings will still be virtual. People can expect discussions after every movie with filmmakers from all over the world.

Managing Director of the Nashville Jewish Film Festival, Fran Brumlik, said this film festival is for everyone who loves good movies.

"I sort of look at it, these films, as being a bridge to our neighbors," Brumlick said. "So, they begin to understand the Jewish experience of the Jewish community, which you can't understand without looking back at the history."

All of the trailers and tickets can be found on nashvillejff.net.