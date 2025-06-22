Nashville Kats host playoff game at F&M Bank Arena as team builds on successful season under new ownership

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Kats arena football team is hosting its first playoff game of the season at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Sunday.

The Kats, currently ranked second in their league, are facing the third-seeded Southwest Kansas in a crucial playoff matchup. The team is just two games away from the championship.

Bobby DeVoursney, CEO and Managing Partner of the Nashville Kats, says the team's success this season validates the work put into building the organization.

"So, our group purchased this only 16 weeks ago. We didn't have a player signed. We didn't have insurance... this, that, and the other. So, the fact that Darren and his team could put a team on the field, and the fact that my right hand Ashley Daniels Allen and myself could put this product together to the point where we're being considered the industry standard right now both on and off the field, is incredible," DeVoursney said.

DeVoursney emphasizes that arena football offers an affordable, family-friendly experience with high energy and fan interaction.

"It puts you in the game instead of spending a couple hundred bucks on some of the major sports events, you're going to spend $20 a ticket, and you're going to maybe have a player end up in your lap or a ball thrown at you in the stands. It's just very electric. It puts you back in the game," DeVoursney said.

The playoff game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville. Tickets are available on the team's website at NashvilleKats.com.

Whether this turns out to be their final game of the season or they advance to next week's championship, DeVoursney says the organization is looking forward to many more successful seasons to come.

