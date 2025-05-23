Nashville Kats offer a family fun at Memorial Day weekend event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Kats arena football team will host the Oregon Lightning on Saturday, May 24 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, offering a family and budget-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend.
The game kicks off at 5 p.m., featuring entertainment options beyond just the on-field action.
From the team's Kool Kat mascot to their interactive fan zone, the event provides entertainment options for all ages.
Watch our video attached to see what the coach and players had to say about the importance of community support. Have questions about the team or event? Email Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com
This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
