Nashville Kidnapping Suspects Due In Court

7:37 AM, Aug 27, 2018
46 mins ago

Two men charged in connection with a Nashville kidnapping are expected to appear in court. One of them is a person-of-interest in a string of deadly shootings.

Officials with Metro Nashville police said Horace Williamson kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint with the help of Demontrey Logsdon.

Timeline: Nashville Fatal Crime Spree

Logsdon is also considered a person-of-interest in the Cobra bar killings and six other crimes believed to be related. 

Both men are scheduled to be in court around 9 a.m. Monday. 

Williamson was also charged in connection with a Bellevue carjacking in which a dog was used as bait

