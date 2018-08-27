Nashville Kidnapping Suspects Due In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men charged in connection with a Nashville kidnapping are expected to appear in court. One of them is a person-of-interest in a string of deadly shootings.

Officials with Metro Nashville police said Horace Williamson kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint with the help of Demontrey Logsdon.

Logsdon is also considered a person-of-interest in the Cobra bar killings and six other crimes believed to be related.

Both men are scheduled to be in court around 9 a.m. Monday.

Williamson was also charged in connection with a Bellevue carjacking in which a dog was used as bait.

