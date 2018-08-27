Nashville Kidnapping Suspects Due In Court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men charged in connection with a Nashville kidnapping are expected to appear in court. One of them is a person-of-interest in a string of deadly shootings.
Live Video:
Officials with Metro Nashville police said Horace Williamson kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint with the help of Demontrey Logsdon.
Timeline: Nashville Fatal Crime Spree
Logsdon is also considered a person-of-interest in the Cobra bar killings and six other crimes believed to be related.
Both men are scheduled to be in court around 9 a.m. Monday.
Williamson was also charged in connection with a Bellevue carjacking in which a dog was used as bait.
Related Story:
Persons-Of-Interest In Deadly East Nashville Shooting Arrested