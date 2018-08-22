Timeline: Nashville Fatal Crime Spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three people have died and others injured in a several-day crime spree throughout Nashville, and Metro Nashville Police officials say they're all connected.

August 8 at 12:30 a.m.

An East Nashville woman was left paralyzed after she was shot in while walking her dog in Inglewood.

Woman Shot While Walking Dog In Inglewood

OneRepublic Asks Fans To Donate To Woman Shot While Walking Dogs

Aug 12 at 3 a.m.

Horace Williamson and an unidentified man carjack and rob a 26 yo man at gunpoint in Bellevue after he stopped to check on a dog he hit with his car.

Dog Used As Bait In Bellevue Carjacking

Aug. 14 at 5:00 a.m.

Kendall Rice was shot in the 100 block of Alta Loma Rd in Madison while walking to a bus stop on his way to work at Vanderbilt. Fifteen minutes earlier, a man reported that two black males with a rifle tried to rob him at the Rivergate Meadows Apts in Goodlettesville about 4:45 a.m., and 15 minutes after Rice was shot another man was shot and wounded during a robbery at the Falcon View apartment complex in Madison. Police are not saying if there is a possible connection in those two incidents.

Man Fatally Shot While Walking To Work In Madison

Man Remembers Friend Killed In Nashville Crime Spree

Aug 17 at 3:26 a.m.

Police respond to an armed robbery and shooting in the area of the Cobra bar, 2611 Gallatin Pike. 2 shooting victims are pronounced deceased at the hospital.

2 Killed In East Nashville Shooting; Suspects Sought

Aug 17 at 6:25 a.m.

Logsdon tries to use the credit card of a Cobra bar robbery victim at the Z-Mart at 2610 Clarksville Pike. Logsdon is caught on video at the gas pump attempting to use the card, according to a search warrant.

Recent Shootings May Be Connected

Aug 17 at 11:39 a.m.

Lacory Lytle used the credit card of Andrea Cothern, a Cobra robbery victim, to make a purchase for $3.49 at the Kroger located at 800 Monroe St. in North Nashville.

Persons-Of-Interest In Deadly East Nashville Shooting Arrested

Aug. 17at 3:07 p.m.

Horace Williamson and Demontrey Logsdon use a silver Dodge Journey to stop a vehicle near 44th Ave. and Tennessee Ave. Williamson allegedly pulled a rifle and pointed it at the vehicle ordering his girlfriend Kaylee Mitchell to get out. He orders Mitchell to get into the Dodge Journey driven by Logsdon. Williamson and Mitchell had gotten into an argument earlier.