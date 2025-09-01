Nashville kids find future in film and music with Build Up Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Napier community, a nonprofit opens kids to the world of film and music, giving them hands on experience with professional equipment and mentors.

The Build Up Foundation partners with Metro Parks and runs sessions at the Napier Community Center on Mondays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., serving residents in JC Napier, University Court and surrounding areas. They are always looking for new donors and sponsors to help the program grow.

Elijah Beech, an eighth grade student, is one of several youths taking part in the BUF Academy of film and music. “I always like to be the main character. I was never really shy. I always liked to be seen and heard,” Beech says.

Quanie "Cash" Clendening, a recording artist who founded BUF, explains the program’s focus. “I’ve been blessed to see the blessing heading toward their life as well when they start focused and put the work in,” Clendening says.

Quanie describes BUF as a hands on program that teaches more than just entertainment. “We teach kids about film, music as well as podcasting and marketing. The whole entertainment piece,” he says.

Here, participants work with professionals and top dollar equipment while discussing topics that affect their lives.

Quanie notes that the project offers a chance for students to express their real feelings about situations.

BUF’s story is still being produced and it is leaving a lasting mark on the community. Beech adds, “The buildup foundation is a great opportunity for a lot of kids like me and the ones I’m sitting with right here today.”

The Build Up Foundation continues to seek donations and sponsors to help the program grow and reach more youths in the Napier area.

More information, here.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.