Nashville kids write notes to officers who ran into The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local business is collecting letters for the officers who responded to The Covenant Shooting on Monday.

As the community grieves, some people are thanking the Metro Nashville Police Officers who rushed in to stop the active school shooter.

Sharon Hale said her 5 and 8-year-olds wrote notes for Officer Rex Engelbert and Officer Michael Collazo.

"And he wrote, 'thank you so much you guys saved their school, you are a hero for your bravery, love Foster,'" Hale said.

The collection of dropped-off notes is growing at kids clothing store Magpies Nashville.

"It’s just a seriously emotional week, and it’s amazing just how many businesses and people are reaching out with the bows on the mailbox and the vigils," Hale said.

One letter said "We will never forget your bravery or your servant heart."

Alexandra Koehn 'you guys you saved all of us'



"I know it doesn’t bring back these lives that have been lost but as a community, it’s been so important that everyone has come together," Hale said.

They're making an impact one note at a time. Magpies is accepting mailed-in letters and drop-offs.

"I did not tell them what to draw or guide their letters. They kind of did it all, and obviously, it shows they did rainbows and hearts and sunshine. Obviously as horrific as this event is, they obviously have love for these officers, and love for our community," Hale said.

The Girl Scout Troop 675 was hard at work after school Thursday.

Tonia McDermott Girl Scout Troop 675



They wrote down words of encouragement to be delivered to students, parents and staff at The Covenant School. The group of girls attends Lakeview Elementary School.