NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Aegis Sciences Corporation in North Nashville began testing for COVID, the team consisted of about five technicians.

"So we went through four different construction phases to expand the laboratory," said Dr. Matthew Hardison, senior vice president of Laboratory Operations. "We went from a capacity of 3,000 samples a day to 15,000, to 30,000, to 60,000, and now our max COVID capacity is around 110,000-130,000 samples a day."

As demand grew, so did the lab.

"We started a collaboration relationship with Walgreens pharmacies. We're now in over 5,200 Walgreens stores nationwide," said Hardison. "We've done over 13.5 million covid tests."

Now Aegis is being called upon to help again.

"It's exciting for our team to be able to say we're one of five labs in the whole country that's doing this and look what we can do and how we can help," said Hardison.

They were selected by the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct testing for monkeypox.

"So we have primers and probes that detect specific sequences and then we compare those to what we know the sequences are in monkeypox," Hardison said.

They'll be using the same infrastructure and instruments used to test for COVID.

"With monkeypox the primary specimen source right now is what's called a dry swab," said Hardison. "So it's a dry lesion kind of rubbing, scrapping."

The tests are PCR tests and the lab will begin accepting tests from doctors and health departments across the country.