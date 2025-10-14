Nashville Latina goes from dishwasher to taco shop owner in four years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Latino-owned businesses are the fastest-growing segment of small businesses in the United States, and during Hispanic Heritage Month, Nashville entrepreneurs like Maribel Onofre are proving that determination and community support can turn dreams into thriving enterprises.

Just four years ago, Onofre was washing dishes at Flavor Catering. Today, she co-owns Pie Town Tacos in East Nashville, serving everything from traditional Mexican street-style tacos to Nashville hot chicken fusion dishes.

"A good seasoning, a good tortilla, of course a good meat and a little bit of love," Onofre said, describing her recipe for the perfect taco. "No spice, no life."

Her transformation from dishwasher to business owner happened when her former boss, Jason Crockarell, saw potential in her work ethic and passion.

"He saw something, some potential. I don't think I had it back then, but he saw it," Onofre said.

Crockarell praised Onofre's character and dedication.

"Her work ethic, I'd put it up against anybody's. And then the passion that she has not only for the food, but for her community," Crockarell said.

In 2022, their partnership led to the opening of Pie Town Tacos in East Nashville, which blends Mexican and Southern culinary traditions.

"My wife's family is from Chihuahua, Mexico. And so I had always wanted to do something that really kind of honored the Mexican heritage, but also brought in some of what my southern heritage of. So that's where the hot chicken kind of meets carne asada," Crockarell said.

The restaurant offers both traditional options and Nashville fusion dishes.

"Who doesn't love a good carne asada, right?" Onofre said. "We love Nashville, and we also love Mexico, so why not pull the two together."

The economic impact of Latino entrepreneurs extends far beyond individual businesses. A UCLA study shows Latinos in the United States generated a record $4.1 trillion in goods and services last year. If US Latinos were a country, they would rank among the top five economies in the world.

Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, discussed this impact at Las Palmas, a family-owned restaurant celebrating 35 years in Nashville.

"It's one of the first Hispanic owned businesses, it's a family-owned business that was in Nashville, decided to make the entrepreneurial dreams come true in this city. So, I thought that could signify something also to show that we've been here a long time," Cunza said.

The Chamber estimates around 2,000 Latino-owned businesses contribute to Nashville's local economy.

"They generate revenue, they also provide employment opportunities and more than anything, give a service to those who live in this particular neighborhood or in this city," Cunza said.

Despite years of growth, data from The Graduate School of Stanford Business found Latinos still face barriers to funding. However, success stories like Pie Town Tacos demonstrate what's possible with the right support and partnership.

"I hope there's more people like Jason out there who can see the potential and the passion of someone and can invest in their dreams," Onofre said.

Onofre hopes her journey from dishwasher to business owner serves as inspiration for others in her community.

"I want them to believe in themselves and to know that there's more and they can do it," Onofre said.

