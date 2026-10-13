Nashville launches legacy business grant program to help small businesses stay open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly 100 years, Brown's Diner has been serving up its famous burgers. One look at the restaurant's 1930s pricing — steak hamburgers for 10 cents — tells you how much the world has changed since then.

But for current owner Bret Tuck, keeping up with today's costs is a constant challenge.

"I buy a lot of beef. We sell a lot of hamburgers. When those go up significantly, it really hits into your overall profitability," Tuck said.

Tuck said owning a one-off restaurant means he can't get the same bulk discount rates as chain restaurants. Labor costs have also climbed.

"Gas prices and groceries, labor, all those numbers — what I was taught coming up to Culinary Art School, those percentages don't work anymore," Tuck said.

To help locally owned establishments navigate the current business environment, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office created a new program to offer funding for legacy businesses that have been open for at least 15 years.

"This is an opportunity for us to say as a city, we will help you with your needs as you evolve and grow," said Alex Apple with the Mayor's office.

Starting in November, businesses can apply for the program, which could provide $30,000 in funding along with other forms of assistance. Apple said there is also a goal to expand the money and help offered down the line.

Click here for more information about this and other programs aimed at helping small local businesses.

At Brown's, Tuck says the restaurant is getting by thanks to a loyal customer base.

"Thankfully our neighborhood has supported us," Tuck said.

And he's hoping the business has a long legacy still to come.

"When I'm 70 years old and I can hand it to my kids, it's still here. It's more of a pride thing than it is a money thing," Tuck said.

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