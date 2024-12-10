Nashville launches Office of Youth Safety to tackle gun violence and promote conflict resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As we approach the end of another year, the tragic toll of gun violence in Nashville is impossible to ignore. Among the hardest-hit victims are young people, and even one life lost is one too many.

This reality led a group of passionate teenagers to lobby for preventive measures to save themselves and their friends from a similar fate.

Their efforts have paid off with the creation of the Metro Office of Youth Safety, an innovative initiative aimed at addressing youth violence in the community and providing vital resources for conflict resolution.

Lonnell Matthews, the Juvenile Court Clerk of Nashville, knows all too well the heartbreak of seeing young lives caught in the criminal justice system.

"Nashville does a great job around our young people. We have a strong school system, we have a lot of nonprofits that are serving young people, but there are still a lot of young people that have fallen through the gaps," Matthews said.

It was the Southern Movement Committee, a group of concerned youth, who raised their voices in demand for change. Last summer, they presented the $10 million Varsity Spending Plan to council members, focused on creating safer communities, addressing gun violence, and reducing reliance on arrests, courts, and jails.

Thanks to their tireless advocacy, the city — with help from Metro Council Budget and Finance Chair Delishia Porterfield — secured $750,000 to establish the Office of Youth Safety, with an additional $250,000 allocated to pilot a restorative justice program at the Napier Community Center.

In November, the mayor signed an executive order to officially launch the OYS.

“We want to provide resources to agencies that are embedded in the community and meet people where they are,” Matthews said.

The need for such an office is clear. According to an independent count by NewsChannel 5, so far this year, 25 youth victims under the age of 18 have been impacted by gun violence in Nashville, including accidental shootings. Additionally, 24 suspects under the age of 18 have been charged with murder.

“When we bring together partners that are trying to address violence in the community, and when we really look at strategies that will help to reduce gun violence throughout Nashville and Davidson County,” Matthews said.

The Office of Youth Safety will take a proactive approach to gun violence through conflict resolution training and restorative justice, focusing on addressing issues before they escalate into violent confrontations. This approach is groundbreaking, as it is the first of its kind in the nation.

The executive order outlining the office's duties includes the following:

Pilot, assess, and promote programs to prevent conflicts from escalating into gun violence, providing youth with conflict resolution skills separate from the criminal justice system.

to prevent conflicts from escalating into gun violence, providing youth with conflict resolution skills separate from the criminal justice system. Use data and research to guide investments in youth violence prevention and restorative programming.

to guide investments in youth violence prevention and restorative programming. Evaluate and improve how Metro Government departments can build safer communities while reducing harmful interactions with the criminal justice system.

how Metro Government departments can build safer communities while reducing harmful interactions with the criminal justice system. Support evidence-based, people-informed anti-violence initiatives within Metro Government departments as part of a broader effort to promote youth safety and well-being.

within Metro Government departments as part of a broader effort to promote youth safety and well-being. Foster collaboration with leaders of existing restorative justice initiatives across departments, schools, and independent agencies.

Matthews says he is especially proud of the role that youth played in driving this initiative. “I’m particularly proud of this because it really started with young people and their voices.”

The next steps include hiring a Director of Youth Safety. The director will oversee the office’s programs, coordinate efforts across departments, and engage community stakeholders. The position will require eight years of leadership experience in youth violence prevention or well-being.

The goal is for the Office of Youth Safety to be fully operational by Summer 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com