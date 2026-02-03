Nashville lawmakers move to mandate better utility communication after ice storm chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many Nashville residents continue dealing with power outages and cleanup from the historic ice storm, lawmakers are taking action to prevent future widespread blackouts.

The "Electric Grid Resilience, Transparency, and Planning Act" (HB2169) was filed just before the legislative deadline on Capitol Hill, pushing for better transparency and long-term reliability from utility companies like Nashville Electric Service in the wake of large-scale outages.

Nashville Representative Jason Powell is leading the charge for stronger infrastructure and better communication from major utilities serving Tennessee.

"We have lost lives here, not just in Nashville, but in Middle Tennessee. So we need to do better, we should expect to do better," Powell said.

The legislation comes as some residents have taken matters into their own hands. One homeowner trimmed a magnolia tree near power lines on his property, likely preventing his home from losing electricity.

"I didn't know what else to do. I think that saved my power, I think that saved my neighbor's too," the homeowner said.

While electric utilities like NES typically trim trees along power lines every three to four years, the proposed bill would prioritize trimming the most hazardous trees and implement other preventive measures.

Powell criticized the utility's preparedness, noting they had advance warning of the severe ice storm.

"They should have had the resources adequately lined up when we had a weeks plus notice that we knew this was gonna be a terrible ice storm, they should have had a plan in place to handle this immediately after," Powell said.

Residents in the Glencliff neighborhood, some now facing a 10-day power outage, expressed frustration with poor communication during the crisis.

"Just day-to-day, hour by hour. I mean, that's just a lot of uncertainty," resident Irene Kelley said.

Another resident, Debbie Young, described feeling helpless.

"Right now, I think I have felt the most helpless I've been living in this home for 40 years," Young said.

The bill would require regular public updates during emergencies at least every five hours and give customers a clear way to file complaints through the Tennessee Board of Utility Regulation.

One resident expressed frustration with the utility's long-term track record.

"You've had since '94 to solve this problem. And you haven't," resident Steve Gill said.

Powell expects bipartisan support since all lawmakers have connections to Nashville.

"I think now people see what can happen when a large utility like NES fails to do their job," Powell said.

The legislation would also require a 10-year grid resilience plan detailing how utilities will strengthen their systems and the costs of moving power lines underground.

Even when times are tough, I want to listen to your story and help find solutions. Email me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.