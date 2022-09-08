Nashville leaders believe benefits of East Bank vision will be felt across the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville leaders are continuing to work on the future of East Bank and on Thursday, Mayor John Cooper as well as leadership from Metro transportation spoke on the community questions about the Imagine East Bank vision plan.

The proposal to redevelop hundreds of acres along East Bank and the Cumberland River were announced in August.

One of the questions Mayor Cooper said they receive often is how the East Bank vision will impact them if they don't live near it.

Officials focused on the transportation section and how it will benefit neighborhoods across Music City.

As noted in a memo released by city leaders, benefits include:



Making travel to and from North and East Nashville easier

Adding a critical hub for Nashville’s mass transit network

Reducing the need for local interstate travel by adding a core north/south transit spine

Creating a seamless experience for cyclists, walkers and runners across the city

Improving regional connectivity and creating new opportunities for neighborhoods

An in-depth explanation for each of these points can be found in the memo below.

If you're looking to give feedback on the vision plan and how it impacts you, click here.