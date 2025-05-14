Nashville leaders respond to DHS amid ICE arrests of nearly 200 people

NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Homeland Security says 196 people in Davidson County were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a coordinated effort with the Tennessee Highway Patrol that involved nearly 600 traffic stops in areas with high Latino populations.

Of those 196 arrested, DHS reports 95 had prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, and 31 were previously removed individuals who reentered the U.S. illegally.

DHS released details on only five of the individuals arrested with serious criminal histories. Among them was Jassim Jafaf Al-Raash, a 60-year-old from Iraq with convictions for rape, larceny, and false imprisonment. Al-Raash has a final removal order dated September 1, 2021.

Another detainee, Franklin Oswaldo Velasquez, a 33-year-old from El Salvador, is allegedly affiliated with the MS-13 gang and is the subject of an active Red Notice in El Salvador for aggravated murder, according to DHS.

The operation has raised concerns for those pursuing legal immigration status.

"They already have put themselves out there in front of the USCIS or an immigration court, and they have the right to that court date in the future," said Douglas Russo, an attorney with Rose Immigration Law Firm.

Russo said it's difficult to advise those seeking legal status because of fear they will be targeted by ICE.

"They're trying to get on the right path to get a valid status in the United States. But they're also afraid that if they show up to the USCIS office that they may never see their family again," Russo said.

Family members told NewsChannel5 some detainees were in the process of seeking asylum, including Leugim Romero, who fled Venezuela. His court date was scheduled for March 2027.

The DHS report also criticized Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, with Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stating: "You would think all public officials would unite around DHS bringing violent criminal illegal aliens to justice and removing them from American communities. However, pro-open borders politicians—like Mayor O'Connell—would rather protect illegal aliens than American citizens."

McLaughlin added: "This operation resulted in getting gang members, sex offenders, and other violent criminals off Nashville's streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with victims and the brave ICE agents who are on the frontlines making America safe again."

O'Connell responded to the criticism, defending the city's approach to public safety.

"We've been delivering safety to this community by reducing crime multiple years in a row and arresting gang members who commit crimes in our city. And we do it in a way that doesn't separate families, hurt our economy, and distress an entire community of people just going about their day-to-day lives," O'Connell said.

The mayor also called for greater transparency from ICE: "By ICE's own admission, a large percentage of people caught up in this sweep had no criminal record. Who and where are they? ICE should release the names and charges for everyone they detained in Nashville, not just a select few."

The Metro Council immigrant caucus also issued a statement criticizing the operation: "Let us be clear: accountability must never come at the expense of due process, human dignity, or community trust. The language and framing in the DHS announcement dangerously stigmatize entire immigrant communities in Nashville and misrepresents the reality of what has transpired."

The caucus detailed reports of federal agents approaching children at bus stops about their parents' immigration status and detaining individuals like a father arrested while buying birthday decorations for his son, and a church elder allegedly pulled from his car on his 55th birthday.

"These are not isolated incidents—they are part of a pattern and practice of trauma and fear disproportionately inflicted on Nashville's immigrant families. This is not safety. This is state-sanctioned fear," the caucus statement concluded.

While DHS released information on five individuals with criminal histories, 98% of those arrested remain unidentified, and their charges are unclear. NewsChannel5 has reached out to DHS for additional clarification.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com