Nashville leads youth violence prevention with innovative programs and first-of-its-kind office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With National Youth Violence Prevention Week approaching, Nashville continues to be at the forefront of efforts to prevent violence among its youth through innovative programs and community outreach.

Violence doesn't come from nowhere.

"They come from violent homes, some of these children," said Benzion Isreal, who helps teens in Nashville by teaching them about conflict resolution through faith.

Isreal, who works for the Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar, brings personal experience to his mentorship role.

"I come from a lifestyle of crime in my younger years," said Isreal.

He notes that many teens lack basic conflict resolution skills, which leads to violence.

"A lot of them just don't understand how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence," said Isreal.

The Napier Community Center is now home to a new restorative program specifically designed for youth involved in crime.

Data plays a crucial role in Nashville's approach to youth violence prevention. Emergency responders use sophisticated data systems to identify patterns and target interventions effectively.

"They go to community based organizations, and they say, for instance, you know, over here in this neighborhood, you know, the 15-year-old, 16-year-olds are, you know, breaking into cars," said Ganesha Martin, who works with Mark 43, a record management system used by Nashville's Office of Emergency Management.

This data-driven approach helps officials make better decisions about appropriate interventions.

"And so if you use your RMS to say, no, it's these particular kids that are doing these types of crimes, should they go to a program, or should they go to jail? That data is very important," said Martin.

Nashville launched the Office of Youth Safety last November, the first of its kind in the nation. The office focuses on teaching conflict resolution skills to teens before situations escalate and works to improve relationships between young people and law enforcement.

A spokesperson with the Mayor's office said a director to oversee the Office of Youth Safety will be announced very soon.

Isreal emphasizes that connecting with youth on their level is essential for any prevention program to succeed.

"If you are not relatable to the children and relatable to the community and you don't understand where they come from, it's not gonna never work," said Isreal.

National Youth Violence Prevention Week highlights how community outreach initiatives like these aim to reduce violence among young people across the country.

