Nashville mail carrier charged with delaying mail after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal grand jury has returned charges for 33-year-old DuJuan Butler of Antioch after a viral video appeared to show Butler throwing containers of mail in a pair of dumpsters.

Prosecutors say Butler delivered mail in Antioch in August when a woman began recording the mail carrier out of her window.

You can hear the woman in shock over what appeared to be someone dumping mail.

The video which has since been viewed millions of times between TikTok and other social media platforms, got the attention of the United States Postal Service. They quickly put the carrier on non-duty status.

USPS would later send other postal service employees to the dumpsters where they collected as much of the discarded mail as possible.

United States Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District announced this week that Butler now faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 on the charge of unlawfully detaining and delaying the mail.

The investigation is ongoing between USPS, the Office of Inspector General and the US Attorney's office.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (levi.ismail@newschannel5.com)