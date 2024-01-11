Nashville man charged for taking pictures of women changing in dressing rooms at the Green Hills YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is charged after police say he admitted to recording women in a changing room at the Green Hills YMCA.

One of his victims caught him in the act while she was changing, but he later admitted he had done this before and there are other victims out there.

His name is Wilson Silva Garcia. His arrest report said back on December 18, a woman changing her clothes in a private changing room saw Garcia place a black cell phone over the stall and record her.

She said she was nude from the waist down. She finished dressing quickly and confronted him. She said Garcia deleted the picture and denied taking any picture or video of her.

The Green Hills Y staff confronted him and canceled his membership.

On Monday, police said Garcia went back to the Y to apologize to management and asked to apologize to his victims.

He admitted the photos were for his personal pleasure and that he had done this multiple times over the last 3 to 4 months, so there are a number of other victims.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the Y for comment on this situation.