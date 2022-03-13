Nashville man collecting medical supplies & other donations for Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Ukrainian community is coming together to help send aid overseas.

Last summer Dmitri Danylov was visiting family in Ukraine with his son.

Now it's hard to accept the fact that his family members are hiding in bomb shelters.

He said he can't stand by and do nothing.

"I see pictures from my trip and now I see different pictures, totally different" Danylov said.

For the last four days he's been gathering clothes, food, blankets and medical supplies for those on the front lines. Danylov also set up a website with more information on how to help the war-torn country.

For him the world around him hasn't been the same since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

"You don't have to be Ukrainian to feel this it just a moment in the history that everyone will remember for years," he said.

Danylov worries the war between Russia and Ukraine is being fueled by disinformation and hopes people don't believe lies.

"You can find the truth on your own...what's your heart telling you," he said.

Danylov said he'll be collecting aid from the parking lot in front of Aleksey’s Market on Thompson Lane until the war is over.

There are many other drop-off locations across the state.

Dmitri Danylov Humanitarian aid collection for Ukraine



Danylov said donations will first be sent to New Jersey. From there they will be sent to Poland or Romania for delivery to Lviv.

