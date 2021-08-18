Nashville man exonerated after serving 8 years in prison for 2000 murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Paul Shane Garrett has been exonerated for the 2000 murder of Velma Tharpe.

Earlier this month, a judge vacated Garrett's conviction, but he was officially exonerated on Wednesday.

Garrett spoke to reporters afterwards and said he’s focused on making up for lost time. He plans to spend more time with his family and maybe get a better job now that he no longer has a felony on his record.

Garrett said from now on, it’s about making up for lost time. He plans to spend more time with his family and maybe get a better job now that he no longer has a felony on his record.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/DT38J1r49K — Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) August 18, 2021

Garrett pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Velma Tharpe in 2000. He served 8 years behind bars after police claimed he'd confessed to beating and possibly strangling Tharpe to death and leaving her body in an alley in North Nashville, but Garrett maintained that he did not kill Tharpe.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have since said that DNA evidence points to a Calvin Atchison, who was arrested in May.

MORE: 'It was the right thing to do.' Metro detective on bringing a killer to justice 21 years later