Nashville man indicted for cutting down trees in state park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was indicted on a vandalism charge after he allegedly illegally cut down trees within Savage Gulf State Park property.

Charles Trost surrendered to authorities in July after a warrant was issued. He posted a $10,000 bond.

Trost allegedly cut down dozens of trees from state-owned property along the park boundary near Beersheba Springs in Grundy County. The removal of the trees was to improve the view from a private home under construction.

The investigation began in April 2025 after park officials contacted the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Crime Unit regarding trees being cut down. A consultant forestry firm valued the damaged trees at over $112,000.

If convicted, Trost faces a potential penalty of eight to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.