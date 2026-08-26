Nashville man indicted for cutting down trees in state park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was indicted on a vandalism charge after he allegedly illegally cut down trees within Savage Gulf State Park property.
Charles Trost surrendered to authorities in July after a warrant was issued. He posted a $10,000 bond.
Trost allegedly cut down dozens of trees from state-owned property along the park boundary near Beersheba Springs in Grundy County. The removal of the trees was to improve the view from a private home under construction.
The investigation began in April 2025 after park officials contacted the Tennessee Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Crime Unit regarding trees being cut down. A consultant forestry firm valued the damaged trees at over $112,000.
If convicted, Trost faces a potential penalty of eight to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
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