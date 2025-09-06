Nashville man pardoned for Jan. 6 role now running for Congress in Tennessee special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF-TV) — A Nashville man, who was pardoned by President Trump for his role on January 6th, is now running for Congress.

Stewart Parks was convicted of trespassing and theft after illegally entering the Capitol to protest the 2020 election results.

Pictures show him inside the Capitol on January 6, carrying a flag through the halls.

Parks is one of eleven republican candidates running in a special election that could shift the balance of power in Washington.

Four democrats are running in their primary, and they hope to flip the seat once held by republican Mark Green.

Green abruptly resigned the seat in July, forcing a special election in seventh congressional district.

NewsChannel 5 invited the democratic and republican candidates on Inside Politics, and we are highlighting three candidates each week.

This week we interview republican immigrant and veteran Adolph Dagan, democratic state representative Bo Mitchell and republican Stewart Parks.

Parks was sentenced to eight months in prison for January 6th.

"I was there for President Trump on January 6. He was there for me, and together we will be there for Tennessee," Parks said.

Pictures from his federal indictment show him roaming the halls of the Capitol carrying a flag.

"January 6 was overwhelmingly peaceful. It was a family friendly event. I describe it like a pep rally, a carnival," Parks said.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "Did you see the people busting out windows? What did you think of that?"

Parks responded, "When I saw that, I don't know them. I didn't speak to them. I don't know whether they were Antifa or part of another organization."

There is no indication Antifa was part of the violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Parks got out of prison the day President Trump pardoned all January 6 participants.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked, "You owe your freedom to President Trump. Is there anything he would bring forward that you would not support?"

Parks responded, "Hmm. That's a really good question."

He eventually said he trusts the President's judgment.

He did not rule out similar protests, from either party, following future elections.

I asked, "If republicans win the midterm election and democrats feel it was fraudulent, and they storm the Capitol and they bust out windows and they injure officers, would you support pardoning democrats who protested in that way?"

Parks responded, "That's a good question. I would have to, and this is my answer to that, I would have to look at the vote. I'm against election fraud of any kind."

Also this week we talk with Republican Adolph Dagan.

He is a Clarksville business owner who immigrated from Africa 20 years ago.

"I am the first person in my family to get my high school diploma, to get my bachelors, to get my masters. So, I want my children to go to school to become doctors," Dagan said.

He said as someone who immigrated to the United States, became a citizen and joined the military, he supports President's Trumps current immigration policies.

"What President Trump is doing not everyone will understand, but in the future we are going to say thank you," Dagan said.

State representative Bo Mitchell (D) Nashville, is running in the democratic primary.

"I have a history of winning tough elections. This will be a tough election, and I'm up for it," Rep. Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he is best suited to win republican votes in a district that includes rural areas - stretching from the Kentucky border to the Alabama state line.

"My goal is not to go after the President. My goal is to make sure the President doesn't go after Tennesseans," Mitchell said.

He said that includes campaigning against the recently passed budget bill.

"The beautiful mess of a bill has passed and this will be the first election since its passage, and it will be a referendum on that," Mitchell said.

Early voting in the primary starts this month - September 17th.

The General Election is December 2nd - right after Thanksgiving.

You can see those entire interviews, as well as my discussion with the other candidates, on Inside Politics.

Inside Politics airs on NewsChannel 5 Plus at 7pm on Fridays and throughout the weekend.

It is also available as a podcast.

Download Inside Politics Nashville and start listening.