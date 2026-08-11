Nashville man petitions to close Lower Broadway to vehicles after tourist's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has launched a petition calling for permanent changes to Lower Broadway following the death of a tourist struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Manaen Hall started a Change.org petition calling on Metro, Mayor Freddie O'Connell and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to permanently close Lower Broadway to vehicle traffic between First and Fifth Avenues.

"What I'm asking for is Nashville to make downtown a pedestrian-friendly zone, a pedestrian-only zone," Hall said.

The petition follows the August 1 crash that killed 58-year-old Australian tourist Timothy Wedlock after police say an 87-year-old driver ran a red light and hit 4 pedestrians crossing with the walk signal. Three others were injured.

"Mr. Wedlock was in the right. He had a walk signal, and he was in the crosswalk. There is no denying that the pedestrian was killed and those who were injured were doing the right thing, and yet we could have done more to protect them," Hall said.

Hall says the issue comes down to safety.

"It's so important to me because it's all about human life," Hall said.

Hall points to places like Bourbon Street and Beale Street, saying pedestrian-only entertainment districts are safer and more welcoming.

"People want to spend more time where they can walk and feel safe, and so that's what it's all about," Hall said.

Hall says he has already been gathering support on the street.

"I was here down here yesterday with the sign, just trying to talk to people about it, and I was just like, yes or no, and the vast majority, except for two people, said no, right? And these are tourists; these are workers downtown. It just makes sense," Hall said.

Because Broadway is a state road, any permanent closure would require cooperation between Metro and TDOT.

"This is a TDOT road. The vast majority of roads in Nashville are owned by NDOT, are owned by the city, and so we can do whatever we want on those roads," Hall said.

Still, Hall says the goal is simple.

"Let's close Broadway to cars. Let's stop horrific crashes that kill and injure people that cost so much money," Hall said.

Metro leaders have already approved funding for some pedestrian safety improvements downtown, including plans for protective bollards along Broadway, but Hall argues those changes haven't happened fast enough.

A spokesperson for TDOT sent Newschannel 5 a statement.

"The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been in active discussions with Metro Nashville and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) to evaluate the potential installation of retractable bollards on Broadway in downtown Nashville, also known as State Route 1. TDOT recognizes the critical importance of creating a safe and efficient environment for pedestrians, motorists, and businesses in downtown Nashville. TDOT is committed to advancing a collaborative process that supports the safest and most effective operations on this vital corridor.” Tennessee Department of Transportation

The petition is asking for 500 signatures and is more than halfway to that goal.

This comes as Nashville continues to see a rise in pedestrian deaths this year.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.