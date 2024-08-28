Nashville man pleads guilty to murdering his wife of 24 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is searching for peace after enduring unimaginable grief. Today in front of loved ones in court, Joseph Glynn pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife of 24 years, Jackie Glynn.

Chad Folk — Jackie’s son, and the rest of the family — have been on an emotional roller coaster for the last eight months. It began at the start of 2024 when a silver alert was issued for Jackie.

"I was told my mother left and had been ill for a long time, and it was her will that they didn’t follow her," Chad said.

Chad remembered Joe telling him those details and relaying them to his wife and daughters.

"My oldest daughter, through tears, said, ‘Yaya wouldn’t do that. She loved us too much. She would never leave us. Something has happened to Yaya. Dad, you have to find her.’"

Jackie’s oldest granddaughter was right. Evidence would soon reveal that Joe had been lying. Joe confessed to detectives that he killed Jackie by beating her to death with a hammer in their residence on New Year’s Day 2024.

Joe admitted to detectives that after the murder, he buried Jackie on their DeKalb County property.

When asked in court, "Are you entering this plea today because you are guilty?" Joe responded, "Yes."

The confession was another devastating blow to the family.

"He was family to us and a grandfather to our three girls," Chad said.

Despite the pain, Chad’s love for his mother endures.

"She was joyful. She was artistic, charismatic, kind, and inspiring. She was extraordinary."

He also read statements from his children, expressing their loss.

"When my Yaya was killed, I lost my confidant, best friend, my inspiration, and role model. I lost so much of myself — trust of those around me as well as a lot of joy," one of Chad’s children wrote.

Chad isn’t sure what forgiveness looks like, but he knows his family must come together to get through the darkness.

"My belief in Christ teaches me that hating the man who killed my mother won’t make that darkness recede any faster. Nor does anger and revenge bring back Jackie," he said.

Joe Glynn will now serve a life sentence in prison for first-degree murder.

