Nashville man returns to Ukraine to help starved survivors of Russian war

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Russian military forces regroup, volunteers have been able to access villages in Eastern Ukraine that needed help. That help has included a man from Nashville.

Sergey Rakhuba lives in Nashville but is from Ukraine. He’s in his homeland helping with Mission Eurasia, which is based in Franklin.

“My heart is broken to see these atrocities," Rakhuba said.

Russia is currently regrouping and partially mobilizing reservists. In the meantime, it created a window for aid workers to help survivors in war-torn communities.

"So the soldiers that were occupying the village, in two or three weeks, they slaughtered all cattle there that people had in order to feed themselves, so people started starving," Rakhuba said.

With support from people in the Volunteer State, they were able to deliver food packages to liberated villages.

"When they saw those cargo vans loaded with food packages coming to their streets, people were running to the streets, kneeling on the ground raising hands thanking God," Rakhuba said.

The ministry shared photos of children clutching bread like it's a beloved toy during one of their missions.

Mission Eurasia giving out bread to children in Ukraine



For now, aid workers and Ukrainians are bracing for what Russia will do next. Rakhuba said.

"My heart is kind of bleeding you know? So broken," Rakhuba said.

If you would like to help with the ministry's food boxes, go here to donate.

"They were calling our volunteers that delivered that food to them as angels sent by God," Rakhuba said.