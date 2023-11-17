Nashville man's comic book collection stolen out of storage unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating a storage locker theft after someone took thousands of dollars worth of collectibles from Life Storage on Nolensville Pike.

This is the second theft NewsChannel 5 reported on at this facility this year. The business was recently sold and is now with new owners.

Robert Cabe is the one who reported the theft. He's been collecting comic books, action figures, and Hot Wheels for decades.

Cabe has so many items, he ended up renting a storage unit at Life Storage on Nolensville Pike. He says he kept the locker keys at his home.

"I had one key that was in the closet hidden and another one hanging on the door where the key holder is," Cabe said.

This summer he went to check on the items to find most of it stolen. He has photos of the items placed in his storage unit.

Cabe filed a police report and discovered NC5's Aaron Cantrell's previous reporting on Aaron Kennedy. Kennedy is a musician who had his life’s work stolen out of his locker at the same exact location Cabe's stuff was taken.

Kennedy and Cabe think former employees of Life Storage could be to blame. The company was acquired by Extra Space Storage in July, and when they took over Life Storage employees were let go.

Cabe just hopes the police can get to the bottom of the theft.

"Since the company didn’t exist then I’m out of luck. I will be storing my belongings in my household with extra security," Cabe said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Extra Space Storage about the thefts. Here's the statement:

"We were not the owner or operator of this facility prior to July 20. That was a different company. So, I won’t have any insight into a theft that happened in April.

Since the acquisition of Life Storage by Extra Space Storage on July 20, 2023 – this property is under new management with new employees at the property. Due to not having personnel currently on staff who were there during the break-in, we don’t have details we can share.

We always work with local authorities on investigations and will provide any information we can. However, because this property was not owned or operated by our company at the time, the information we have is limited."

