Nashville Martin Luther King Jr. Day events to honor the Civil Rights leader.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. have already started this weekend and they will continue through Monday on the holiday honoring him. At least two big events will be held in Nashville.

The first event is the 22nd Annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast at the Tennessee State Museum.

That will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and is hosted by Spencer Fane Bone McAllester Law Firm.

U.S. Senator for New Jersey Cory Booker will be a featured speaker for the event.

This event has grown significantly since it first started in 2002 to be a big one in Nashville featuring national leaders who still uphold Martin Luther King Jr.'s values.

Following that event at 9:00 a.m. is a march hosted by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship starting at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church and heading to where a Convocation will be held at the TSU Gentry Complex at 10:00 a.m.

All are welcome to this free event. It's the first time it's back since 2019.

Professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will be the keynote speaker for the convocation.

A youth book drive for middle and high school students will also be held at the church in honor of Dr. King from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a youth rally will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ahead of the march.

Thousands of people are expected to attend these events, so tomorrow will be a busy day for Nashville.