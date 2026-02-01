Nashville Mayor calls NES power restoration timeline 'unacceptable'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O’Connell said Saturday he is demanding faster progress from Nashville Electric Service after the utility released its first estimated timeline for full power restoration following last week’s ice storm.

O’Connell said he spoke with NES leadership this afternoon and told them the proposed pace of restoration is “unacceptable.” He said he has called utility leaders to his office for a full briefing to identify barriers slowing repairs and determine what additional resources may be needed.

NES has said widespread damage to power poles, lines, and transformers has required a street-by-street restoration process across its service area. The utility estimates full restoration could extend into early February.

The mayor said residents’ anger is justified, stressing that restoring power more quickly and improving communication are critical to public safety and residents’ well-being.