Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to deliver 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell will deliver the 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday.

You can watch the stream at 10 a.m. on all of our apps, the website and NewsChannel 5+.

Mayor O'Connell previewed the State of Metro on MorningLine earlier this week.

RELATED: Nashville Mayor O'Connell previews State of Metro

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