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Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to deliver 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday

Mayor Freddie O'Connell
WTVF
Mayor Freddie O'Connell
Posted
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell will deliver the 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday.

You can watch the stream at 10 a.m. on all of our apps, the website and NewsChannel 5+.

Mayor O'Connell previewed the State of Metro on MorningLine earlier this week.

RELATED: Nashville Mayor O'Connell previews State of Metro

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.