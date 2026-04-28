Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to deliver 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell will deliver the 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday.
You can watch the stream at 10 a.m. on all of our apps, the website and NewsChannel 5+.
Mayor O'Connell previewed the State of Metro on MorningLine earlier this week.
RELATED: Nashville Mayor O'Connell previews State of Metro
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom