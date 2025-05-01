Nashville mayor to unveil budget priorities, affordable housing plans in State of Metro Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell will deliver Nashville's 62nd Annual State of Metro Address later this morning, where he is expected to lay out the city's budget and discuss how funds will be allocated.

O'Connell's administration has emphasized affordability and quality of life as key priorities, with plans to address the community improvement program and affordable housing initiatives.

"The big headline here is that the mayor will lay out the budget and discuss how city funds will be spent," said Pointer.

"The mayor says his office is focused on affordability and quality of life," said Pointer.

The community improvement program impacts Metro schools, services and neighborhood safety throughout Nashville.

The mayor is also expected to highlight Metro Schools' graduation rate, efforts to repair more than 1,400 potholes, and the clearing of over 2,000 miles of snow during winter storms.

Nashville has seen a decrease in violent crime so far this year, which will likely be addressed during the speech.

Financial plans include establishing a rainy-day fund and implementing strategies to meet the city's housing needs.

The mayor says all that will be discussed in the address at 10 this morning from the Nashville Public library downtown.

The State of Metro Address will be streamed on NewsChannel5 Plus.

Want to know how Mayor O'Connell's budget plans might affect your neighborhood? Watch the full State of Metro Address and share your thoughts on Nashville's priorities with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by journalist Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.