Nashville McDonald's employee assaulted over french fry wait time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are still looking for a female suspect, who got mad at her french fry wait time and assaulted a fast food employee.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators said the incident happened Oct. 2 at the McDonald's on Brick Church Pike and injured an employee.

The suspect entered the fast-food restaurant and placed her order. When the food took longer than she expected, she went behind the counter and punched an employee with the metal fry scooper. The assault left a gash on the victim’s forehead.

The female suspect left with a friend and children in a silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.