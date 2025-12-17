NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Council defers $15 million downtown safety funding decision until January

Nashville Metro Council voted 19-17 to defer a decision on how to spend $15 million in state funding for downtown safety improvements, pushing the vote to January 20 after several residents voiced opposition to the proposed memorandum of understanding with the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

Before the deferral, council members approved several changes, including removing two proposed surveillance software systems — LeoSight and Fivecast — after residents raised concerns about potential federal overreach and disproportionate impacts on vulnerable communities. The amendments also added funding for computers and laptops for police and city staff and simplified some project descriptions, such as the purpose of noise-detection devices.

Public comments included warnings that an over-reliance on technology and enforcement could harm communities of color, immigrants, unhoused residents, and other marginalized groups. Opponents also criticized the process, saying no one has seen the actual state grant contract, and questioned why Metro is funneling public safety money through a private entity that does not have daily Metro oversight outside of specific agreements.

Supporters, like Councilmember Jordan Huffman, argue the MOU ensures the money is spent on agreed public safety needs and could prevent Nashville from losing funding in the event of a major incident downtown.

The $15 million is Nashville's share of the Tennessee Downtown Public Safety Grant — a $100 million statewide program to reduce violent crime, address blight, and improve safety in major cities.

The Nashville Downtown Partnership applied for the grant on the city's behalf. Only one applicant per city is allowed, so the Partnership will receive the funding regardless of the council's vote. Without an MOU, the NDP could spend the money on any uses allowed under state rules. With the MOU in place, spending would be limited to a specific approved list and subject to compliance requirements.

City leaders say the deferral allows time to explain the MOU to constituents and gather more public input.

