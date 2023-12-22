Nashville ministry in need of more volunteers to serve on Christmas Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville ministry that serves the homeless needs more volunteers.

Every Sunday they offer hot showers, food, clothes and more and now more people are taking advantage of the services Emmaus offers.

"This ministry is about journeying down the road with these people and it’s about representing Christ to them, and the transformation they can make in their lives," 510 Foundation COO Sabrina Jones said.

Rev. Dr. Letitia Washington is the director of the ministry. It’s one of 11 urban ministries associated with the nonprofit The 510 Foundation.

"We are the outreach arm of the Nashville First Church of the Nazarene," Jones said.

Last year, the ministry served about 3,000 unhoused people, but this year they’re serving about 150 people each Sunday.

"Some people may say it’s not a good thing because it is our unhoused, however, I say it’s all about hope," Rev. Washington said.

She's hoping the ministry can change the lives of the people they serve, while also praying that more people can help serve on Sundays.

"We want your motive to be pure. We want you to have the right heart," Rev. Washington said.

Rev. Washington is hopeful community members will come out and support their mission this Sunday on Christmas Eve.

In addition to all the free services, the unhoused also get to meet with Reverend Washington during the week to help with addiction struggles or to find permanent housing.

If you would like to donate to the ministry or volunteer this weekend, you can find more information here.

