Nashville Mom Calls For Ban Of Dangerous Chemical In Paint Thinners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Almost one year ago, Wendy Hartley lost her 21-year-old son to a dangerous but common chemical found in many paint thinners sold in stores across the country.
Last April, Kevin Hartley was using a product called White Lightning Low Odor Stripper to refinish a bathtub inside a Nashville apartment complex. Despite taking precautions, like completing a safety course and wearing gloves and a mask, a chemical called methylene chloride overcame Kevin and killed him.
Now, his mother is calling for a ban on that chemical.
Toward the end of the Obama Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed banning methylene chloride -- a proposal that gained bipartisan support.
But this December, under the Trump Administration, the EPA pushed back their timeline on the ban indefinitely, effectively shelving the change.
Hartley said inaction will only lead to more deaths and chemicals this dangerous should not be on store shelves.