Nashville mosque bolsters security after box truck with anti-Muslim messages targets the site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Islamic Center of Nashville is strengthening its security after a box truck bearing anti-Muslim messages parked outside the mosque last week, prompting concerns from community leaders about a rise in Islamophobic rhetoric across Tennessee.

Security cameras at the mosque on 12th Avenue South captured the incident last Thursday morning, when people arrived with a box truck displaying messages including "deport all Muslims."

"So last Thursday several people came by the Islamic Center of Nashville, and they brought a box truck that had messages on it, including deport all Muslims," Sabina Mohyuddin, executive director of the American Muslim Advisory Council, said.

Right-wing activist Jake Lang posted on social media showing himself near the truck handing out pulled pork sandwiches while making anti-Muslim remarks. No members of the Muslim community encountered Lang during the incident.

That evening, the mosque received a voicemail containing hateful language targeting the Muslim community, though it was never confirmed if the call was connected to the earlier truck incident.

"We were concerned about the backlash because when you have this kind of open, hateful, rhetoric against the Muslim community, unfortunately it gives a green light to people with bad intentions who might act against our community members. And so that evening we actually got a call on our voicemail here at Islamic Center of Nashville saying some very hateful words against our community," Mohyuddin said.

A neighbor spotted the truck and called Metro police, but Mohyuddin says the group had already left by the time officers arrived. The mosque is now strengthening its already heightened security and has allocated additional funds for safety measures.

Following the incident, the American Muslim Advisory Council alerted other mosques in the area and encouraged them to increase security around Friday prayers and weekend programming.

"We've seen the rise in Islamophobic and hateful remarks from our politicians here in Tennessee," Mohyuddin said.

Leaders say they fear for members' safety in public — especially women wearing hijabs who may be more easily identified as Muslim. Their concerns extend beyond the mosque grounds to everyday activities like shopping or dining. The mosque has served Nashville since 1978, and its leaders want the broader community to remember the role it plays in the city.

"One thing that unites us all is we are Tennesseans here, you know, we're Nashvillians, this is our home and wherever we make our home it is the place where we are trying to make it better for everyone and we want to see everyone feel safe and have the opportunity to thrive and so we are part and parcel of this community," Mohyuddin said.

The mosque has received an outpouring of community support. Leaders say they welcome these encouraging messages as Metro police continue investigating.

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