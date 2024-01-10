Nashville mother mourning 23-month-old son after a fentanyl-related fatal overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kelvin Blaylock Jr., 22, has been charged in connection with his own child's death, Kashton Blaylock.

Kashton was just shy of his second birthday when he died from a fentanyl overdose while staying with his dad last Fall, according to police.

Vanesha Davidson is Kash's mother. She said in his short life he made a lasting impression.

"Anybody that has ever met him. I know he touched their heart," Vanesha Davidson said.

Kash died in October of 2023. The last time Vanesha saw him alive was when she dropped Kash and his brother off at their father’s house.

"I gave him a kiss and I gave him a hug and said I’ll see you later. He was like, 'bye bye.' I pulled the door myself because dad was already up the stairs," Davidson said.

She got a call that night after work saying her youngest child was unresponsive.

"He looked like himself and very peaceful. He just wasn’t there anymore," Davidson said.

When the results of the autopsy came in, it was confirmed her son was exposed to drugs. Police interviewed Kash’s dad, they say he admitted to getting high when the kids were there. He said about 2 hours before, he found Kash unresponsive on the couch.

He told detectives he didn’t know how the little boy gained access to the drugs.

“I never questioned if the dad was using this or using that. After we broke up I just felt like that wasn’t my place. We only communicated about the kids. Never looked at him like, 'are you high,' never questioned it," Davidson said.

Davidson is trying to stay strong for her older son, who is 4.

"Little kids come over and play with him. He brings them in front of the pictures and says 'this is Kash, he’s in heaven,'" Davidson said.

She's still trying to find ways to honor Kash’s life through memorials and holding on tight to the memories they made together.

She never wants another parent to experience this kind of heartache.

"They don’t know right from wrong. Be more responsible, be more careful when it comes to kids," Davidson said.

Kash’s father Kelvin has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated child neglect.

In the last 2 years, there have been 21 suspected fatal overdoses involving people 17 and under here in Davidson County, according to the health department.