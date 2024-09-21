Nashville mourns Civil Rights leader Inez Crutchfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville community is mourning the loss of Inez Crutchfield, a trailblazer for the Black community and women.

Crutchfield, a Civil Rights activist, died this week at 99.

Her children, Maribeth Crutchfield-White and Carlton Crutchfield, remember her with deep affection and respect.

“There’s a gazillion pictures of you as a baby coming along, and I think I found five. I can’t help it, Daddy went and got the Polaroid when I got here,” Carlton Crutchfield said with a smile.

Their mother raised them with strong values, rooted in hard work and service to others.

“You had to work hard, you had to be honest, and you had to be ready to help other people,” Maribeth said.

Though the public knew Inez Crutchfield as the first Black woman to represent Tennessee on the Democratic National Committee and the first Black woman to serve as president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Davidson County, she was simply “mom" to her children.

“She was there for every scout meeting, every dance recital, every PTA meeting,” Maribeth said.

As a professor at Tennessee State University, Crutchfield supported the 1960s sit-ins, allowing her students to participate in Civil Rights demonstrations.

“What Mama would do is she would meet the parents, explain to them what’s going on, and let them know their children will be all right,” Maribeth said.

Her influence reached leaders across the nation. President Barack Obama personally greeted Crutchfield during a campaign stop at the Democratic headquarters.

“He walked straight across the room, ignoring everyone else, took her hand, kissed it, and said, ‘It’s good to see the queen,’” Carlton Crutchfield remembered.

The siblings, reflecting on their mother’s faith, believe she is at peace.

“I said, ‘You couldn’t have accomplished more. You’ve done all you could do. You’ve done a beautiful job. When you’re ready to rest, it’s okay,’” Maribeth said.

A viewing is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lewis and Wright Funeral Home on Clarksville Pike. Visitation is Monday at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at First Baptist Church on Nelson Merry Street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Meharry Medical College.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com