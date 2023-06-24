Nashville moves closer to adding new 'Sister City'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of work, Nashville is getting closer to adding a new so-called "Sister City."

Erbil is the the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq. If approved, Erbil would be Nashville's 10th Sister City, and the first in the Middle East.

Nashville currently has nine Sister Cities across the globe — Belfast, Northern Ireland; Caen, France; Edmonton, Canada; Kamakura, Japan; Magdeburg, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Chengdu, China; Taiyuan, China and Tamworth, Australia.

In May, a group of leaders from Nashville visited Erbil to talk with government officials and residents, and visit schools and cultural sites. Participants said it was an opportunity to discuss what Nashville could offer as a Sister City.

Visitors said they found Erbil to be a safe and welcoming city, and it has many similarities to Nashville. Also, since Nashville is home to over 25,000 Kurdish residents, they felt forming a relationship between the two cities makes sense.

"We wanted to make sure they have a connection to their home county and culture, but for all of us as Nashvillians to understand why the Kurdish culture is unique," Freda Player, a Metro School Board member who participated in the trip to Erbil, said.

The latest exchange between the two cities was a photography exhibit on display in the Historic Metro Courthouse. It was hosted by The Kurdistan Regional Government, Spirit of America and Kurdish Professionals.

Award-winning photojournalist Younes Mohammad displayed 30 photos showing the effects of the war against ISIS in Kurdistan and everyday life in Kurdistan. He hopes the images send a powerful message.

"If we are in peace, this peace doesn’t come easy," Mohammad said. "Some people sacrificed themselves. We have honor the peace we have, and we have to fight to keep this peace."

After leaving Nashville, the photos were set to be on display in Washington, D.C.

Sister Cities International was created by President Eisenhower in 1956. The mission says the program creates relationships based on cultural, educational, information and trade exchanges, and creates lifelong friendships that provide prosperity and peace.

"It is so important for us to promote understanding and peace, considering what's happening around the world now days," Mina Johnson, Board President of Sister Cities of Nashville, said.

Metro Council members are expected to vote on a resolution that would make Erbil a Sister City at the meeting on July 6. If approved, Mayor John Cooper's signature will make the deal official.

You can find more information on the sister cities website.