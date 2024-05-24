Nashville music fans, artists react to lawsuit against Live Nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest live event promoter in the country is coming under fire from the federal government.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit — alongside 30 states — saying Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, drive out competition, which leads to higher prices for concertgoers.

They're asking the court to break up the monopoly.

The DOJ claims the company controls about 60% of concert promotions at major venues and 80% of the ticketing.

"It is time for fans and artists to stop paying the price for Live Nation's monopoly. It is time to restore competition and innovation in the entertainment industry. It is time to break up Live Nation Ticketmaster," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Live Nation maintains they are not a monopoly.

“The DOJ's lawsuit won't solve the issues fans care about relating to ticket prices, service fees, and access to in-demand shows," Live Nation Ticketmaster said in a statement. Calling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a PR win for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment, such as the fact that the bulk of service fees go to venues, and that competition has steadily eroded Ticketmaster’s market share and profit margin."

Many wonder what this all means for concertgoers, venues and artists in Nashville.

Bilal Mahasneh has used Ticketmaster before.

"Sometimes the fees are a little bit high and I'm not sure why they're so high," he said.

He was quick to add he doesn't take sides in the matter and appreciates Live Nation as a big part of Music City.

"Hopefully they come to a mutual decision that's best for everybody," he concluded.

Matt Martirano, a band member with Late Night Television, also weighed in.

"I try to do one Ticketmaster show a year so I can afford it," he said. "The fees definitely add a lot after the fact."

He and his band members hope affordability remains at the forefront.

"As an artist, I feel like artists want their real fans to be able to come to shows," explained another member.