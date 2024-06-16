Nashville native breaks world record at U.S. Olympic Swiming trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville native broke a world record at the U.S. Olympic Swiming trials Saturday.

21-year-old Gretchen Walsh now holds the record for swimming the fastest women's 100-meter butterfly in the world.

Walsh broke the previous record by 30 mili-seconds. She posted a time of 55.18 seconds in a semi-final heat at the U.S. Olympic Swim trials in Indianapolis Saturday. She has de-throned a Swedish swimmer from the World Record title who swam the event in 55.48 seconds in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Walsh is a Harpeth Hall graduate. The school postedabout her win saying they are so proud of her.

Her record even got the attention of the Olympic great Michael Phelps who shared the win on his Instagram story.

Walsh currently swims for the University of Virginia swim team.

She still has some work to do to claim her spot on the Olympics team. She will compete again Sunday night and swim trials run through next weekend, but she has plenty of people cheering her on in her home town!