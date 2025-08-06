Nashville neighborhoods partner with police to take a stand against crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighborhoods across Nashville are taking a stand against crime through partnership rather than protest.

Metro Nashville Police Department precincts hosted "National Night Out Against Crime" events, bringing first responders face-to-face with the communities they serve.

"It's very important to work together as a village. It's a village," said MNPD Sgt. Luis Lopez, Madison Community Coordinator.

At the Madison Community Center, residents enjoyed food, fun, and resources from local businesses while connecting with officers in a relaxed setting.

"It's a perfect way for us to build those relationships and to fix broken relationships as well," Lopez said. "It's very important to let them know we're human and we want the best for them."

The nationwide initiative encourages police-community partnerships with officers stepping out of their patrol cars and into neighborhoods, not to respond to emergencies, but to build relationships with residents.

"Today is National Night Out Against Crime," Lopez said. "It's a partnership among the businesses, the community, and the police department, especially the Madison community and Madison precinct. It's a collaboration between all of us, a partnership to talk about crime. The things that are happening in our community, that way we can provide information to hopefully provide tips to deter crime from our area."

Neighborhoods across the country came together for National Night Out, an annual campaign aimed at strengthening the bond between police and the communities they serve.

The nationwide event focuses on building safer, more connected neighborhoods by fostering partnerships between law enforcement and local residents. National Night Out encourages neighbors to meet, engage, and work alongside police under positive and relaxed circumstances.

For Lopez, these moments are about repairing and rebuilding trust between police and the communities they serve.

Residents like Michael Briskey attended the event, grateful for the opportunity to connect with officers who patrol their streets.

"It's a nice neighborhood and I like living out here," Briskey said. "There's crime every now and then, and I want everybody to feel safe, come outside, go to the park."

Briskey believes that while trust must be earned, events like National Night Out are a step in the right direction.

"You can trust the police. They come through for you. They try to do the best they can," he said.

National Night Out is a nationwide movement that aims to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live through police-community partnerships.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.