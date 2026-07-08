Nashville neighbors pack courthouse for data center hearings; mayor calls developer's claims 'inaccurate'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of Nashville neighbors packed the historic Metro Courthouse for public hearings on proposed data centers, with testimony stretching late into the night.

A total of 245 people signed up to speak. At 2 minutes each, that adds up to more than eight hours of public comment. Nearly everyone in attendance raised their hand in support of both a temporary moratorium and new zoning restrictions on future data centers.

The massive turnout comes after DC Blox announced plans to build a large data center next to the Nashville Zoo and after Fisk University revealed plans for an on-campus data center.

Neighbors of all ages voiced opposition to the projects, citing concerns about possible environmental and health impacts, including noise, water usage, emissions and impacts on nearby neighborhoods and wildlife.

"If heaven were on earth it would have to be the zoo. There is so much to see and a whole lot to do. From the Gibbons to the Rhinos the zoo is the place to go," one speaker said.

"We don't want watered down restrictions, we don't want half measures, we don't want data centers at all," another speaker said.

"This location is simply not the right place or land use for a data center next door to this park setting with animal habitats and surrounding neighborhoods," a third speaker said.

"I love the zoo and I want the animals to stay happy and healthy," another neighbor said.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell has also filed legislation that would attempt to acquire the land next to the zoo for public use through eminent domain. That measure received its first reading during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.

Developer makes promises; mayor pushes back

DC Blox issued a statement before the hearing outlining a series of commitments it described as contractually binding, while O'Connell called the company's claims "inaccurate."

In its statement, DC Blox said leadership from the Nashville Zoo and the company met with O'Connell and Metro legal staff last week to discuss the proposed development at the Grassmere Business Park. The company said the discussion focused on environmental stewardship, animal wellbeing and impacts on the surrounding community.

DC Blox said the proposed facility would not function as an AI data center and would not deploy any onsite power generation. The company outlined the following commitments:

Sound: DC Blox said it will use advanced equipment and designs to minimize sound and will contractually commit to a sound level no greater than 65 dB(A) at the property line, which it described as within the range of ambient sound levels in the area and below the current 85 dB(A) zoning requirement for the site.

Audiology assessment: DC Blox offered to fund a third-party specialist to conduct an acoustic impact study tailored to the zoo's animal populations.

Emissions: DC Blox said it will equip all emergency backup generators with exhaust after-treatment technology to capture particulate emissions and will limit routine equipment testing to pre-approved time windows aligned with zoo requests.

Water: DC Blox said its development uses either a waterless or closed-loop cooling system and will use less water than the office building currently on the site.

Stormwater: DC Blox said the project will reduce impervious surfaces, add new stormwater retention and improve stormwater runoff compared to the current property conditions.

Power: DC Blox committed to fully funding 100% of the power infrastructure and utility upgrades required to serve the facility, saying local residents and businesses would not see an increase in their power bills because of the project.

Light: DC Blox said its data centers use only limited external lighting and will enforce a strict lighting protocol using shielded, downward-facing fixtures to eliminate light spillover. The company said the proposed buildings would reduce light levels compared to the current office building and parking lot.

DC Blox also said it offered a potential reduction in the scope and scale of the project, including the possible repositioning of the facility on the site. The company launched a website, dcbloxnash.com, with additional information about the proposed development.

The proposed project still requires permit approvals, and Metro Council is also considering broader legislation that would limit where future data centers can be built in Davidson County, including restrictions near schools, churches and zoos.

O'Connell responded sharply to the DC Blox statement.

"I understand earlier this evening, DC BLOX issued a statement that makes a number of claims not worth repeating. The statement is inaccurate, wishful thinking that is divorced from reality and indicative of a company trying to repair a PR problem they caused for themselves. The timing would suggest an attempt to disrupt tonight's Council votes on data center legislation," O'Connell said.

"To be clear, I called a meeting because there are three parties interested in the property, and Metro intends to acquire the land. We will proceed in Metro's interests," O'Connell said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com