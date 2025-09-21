Nashville nightmare: What goes into creating the biggest haunted house in the city?

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Halloween creeping up, the Nashville Nightmare Haunted House in Madison opened up this September.

While there are surprises around every corner at the attraction, general manager JP says a lot of time and energy actually goes into making sure there are no surprises.

"It's a lot that goes into planning and preparing," she said.

170 employees bring the 78,000 square foot lot to life, making up the biggest haunted house attraction in Nashville.

"We have game attendants, we have scare actors, we have costume managers, we have makeup artists..." she added.

"It is like an orchestra; everybody has an important part," said an actor, Katelyn Woodmansee.

All the preparation starts far earlier than you think.

"It's really funny because while we're in this season we're already thinking about next season," laughed JP.

Nashville Nightmare started September 6 and is open until November 9.

