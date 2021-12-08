Nashville Nine: Annual list of endangered historic properties unveiled

Historic Nashville has released the "Nashville Nine" — its annual list of historic properties in Music City that are endangered by demolition, neglect or development.

This year's list includes four buildings on Second Avenue N., which were significantly damaged on Christmas Day by a bomb.

Historic Nashville has published this list every year since 2009. The list is created through a public nomination process.

Each property featured in the list will be the focus of Historic Nashville's advocacy and outreach in 2022. The organization promotes the recognition of historic places and the impact they have on the culture, commerce and creativity of Nashville.

This year's list includes:

