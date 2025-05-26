Nashville nonprofit aims to open transitional housing for domestic violence survivors, seeks community support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 60,000 domestic violence incidents were reported across Tennessee in 2023, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Now, one grassroots nonprofit is stepping in to help survivors but needs community support to make a bigger impact.

Pass The Beauty, founded by Cintoria Franklin, aims to provide transitional housing for women and children affected by domestic violence.

Alicia Halliburton moved to Tennessee in 2011 to escape an abusive relationship in Michigan.

"I remember the last beating I took. I remember I wasn't working and had custody over my granddaughter," Halliburton said.

The last time was the final straw.

"He pulled me off the couch by my hair and had these same braids in like I have now. He grabbed them and pulled them all out in sight," Halliburton said. "He threw me on the ground and started beating me. Then he decided that wasn't enough. He got a hammer and started beating me with a hammer and I'm begging God please spare my life."

For a long time, Halliburton didn't feel safe enough to share her story. That changed when she met Franklin, the founder of Pass The Beauty.

"I want to thank Cintoria personally like I always do because she helped me become the person that I am," Halliburton said.

Franklin understands the struggle firsthand.

"I can remember hearing her story for the first time. I could relate because I was that woman before," Franklin said.

Franklin is now working to remove one of the biggest barriers survivors face — having somewhere to go. She wants to open a transitional home.

"We're trying our best to open up a transitional home for women and children impacted by domestic violence and bullying," Franklin said.

Halliburton says the nonprofit gave her a lifeline — and she hopes others will support it too.

"To help them get back on their feet, offer counseling, job seeking, resume making. All the things that can make them independent again," Halliburton said. "That's what Nashville needs a place for these women to go and feel safe."

On Juneteenth, the women's support group is hosting a fundraiser to help provide transitional housing. "A Night in White to Ignite Your Purpose" will be held at Love and Exile Bar, located at 715 Main Street #A in Nashville.

The event will feature a panel of coaches, public speakers, business leaders, and community advocates who will share their personal journeys. Attendees are encouraged to wear white to symbolize clarity, renewal, and purpose.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Pass the Beauty Housing Fund, dedicated to opening a transitional housing facility for women and families facing homelessness due to domestic violence and mental health challenges.

Have you or someone you know experienced domestic violence? Share your thoughts on the need for transitional housing in our community or learn how you can support Pass The Beauty's mission by emailing Aaron.Cantrell@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.