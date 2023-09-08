Nashville nonprofit expanding services to offer more shelter options for LGBTQ+ young adults and allies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Securing shelter as a LGBTQ+ community member can be a challenging endeavor. Nashville Launch Pad, a non-profit organization, has undertaken the mission of providing temporary shelter and essential services to young adults facing these unique difficulties for the last several years.

"I knew the second I came out I was going to lose my family," shares an anonymous trans man, reflecting the harsh reality faced by many LGBTQ+ individuals from deeply religious backgrounds.

"My family is deeply religious, Southern Baptist church where it's preached that we're evil and an abomination," he explains. When he came out, he knew that his life would change forever. "I said I'm not a woman. I'm not your daughter. I'm your son."

Unfortunately, his journey took a dark turn as he found himself trapped in an abusive relationship, leading to homelessness. In times of distress, all he wanted was to call his mother, seeking solace and support.

"Because when that happens, no matter what the relationship is with your family, you just want to call your mom and you want somebody like that in that role to give you a hug and tell you it's going to be okay. But I knew I wouldn't get that from mine."

Fortunately, he eventually found hope and a sense of belonging by connecting with Nashville Launch Pad. This organization offered him more than just a bed and food; it provided him with a sense of family. "It ignited in me the fight that I wanted to do more."

Nashville Launch Pad will be expanding their services to offer Mobile Housing Navigation Center. Like all their other programs, it will serve young adults aged 18 to 24 who identify as queer and also allies.

Currently Nashville Launch Pad is converting a former daycare facility at Connection United Methodist Church into the Mobile Housing Navigation Center, where they plan to have two full-time resource navigators dedicated to helping about 15 to 18 young people get back on their feet and reconnect with essential resources.

The Mobile Housing Navigation Center is expected to open later this fall, and guests will be able to stay for up to 120 days. This vital expansion was made possible through funding from the city of Nashville via a reimbursement grant.

HG Stovall, the Executive Director of Nashville Launch Pad, emphasizes the importance of creating a safe place for LGBTQ+ individuals, as not every shelter in town focuses on their unique needs.

"LGBT young adults are 120 percent more likely to experience homelessness than their straight counterparts and a lot of these other shelters may not have a gender-affirming bathroom and definitely not young adult-focused," Stovall said.

The primary goal of this expansion is to break the cycles of homelessness early, offering hope and support to those who need it most.

