Nashville nonprofit gives Christmas gifts to 4,000 kids and counting.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re nearly one week away from Christmas.

While many families have already stocked up on holiday presents, that may be more difficult for parents struggling financially.

That’s why one local nonprofit, Last Minute Toy Store, recruited over a thousand volunteers to give a gift to every kid under the tree.

"We provide Christmas for the parents so they can give it to their kids and the kids never need to know about us," explained Kelly Robble of the successful 30-year endeavor.

As of Saturday, the nonprofit said they've provided gifts to over 4,000 kids.

Families who came received two gifts per child as well as stocking stuffers, games, and more.

They help mothers like Latoya Haynes, who says she's still struggling with finances after a fire.

"My house burned down so I lost everything," she explained. "Clothes, everything, pictures, we didn't have nowhere to go for 8 months."

She said coming to the store helps her provide a memorable Christmas to her twin boys and grandchildren.

"It's a blessing and I'm so thankful that I'm able to get in here to get something for the kids," she said.

If you want to donate, the store will be open one last day, Sunday, until 5pm.